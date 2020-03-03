SKIPPER, RAYMOND

SKIPPER, The Rev. Dr. Raymond Nathaniel Sr., 96, of Henrico, died on February 26, 2020. He lived a life of service delivering God's Word in sermon, song and deeds. He was married to the late Margaret Smith Skipper; and survived by their four children, Sandra Hughes (Jerome), Raymond Jr. (Betty), Golden (Wanda) and Janice Holmes (Luther Jr.); eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews; and a devoted friend, Jeanette Rob. He is also survived by one brother, John Goode Jr.; and one sister-in-law. Rev Skipper was the pastor of Fair Oaks Baptist Church (Henrico) and Cedar Grove Baptist Church (Charles City) and interim pastor for Angel View Baptist Church (New Kent). Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 4, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., from 6 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Antioch Baptist Church, 1384 New Market Road. Rev. Dr. James L. Sailes officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
