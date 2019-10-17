SKLAROFF, Manuel Lawrence "Manny," 83, passed away on October 9, 2019, in Denver, Colo. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Gwendolyn; children, Catherine Hale and Elizabeth Sklaroff; and grandchildren, Steele Hale, Cruz Hale and Ella Sklaroff. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Manny was the son of Samuel and Helen Sklaroff. He graduated from the University of Miami and he spent his professional career running his own business as a manufacturer's representative. Manny will be well-remembered for his love of his family and friends, his clever storytelling, vibrant sense of humor, obsession with perfectly-sliced deli meats and his passion for the sport of tennis. A funeral ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23230. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations be made to St. Anthony Health Foundation, Neurology, 11600 W. 2nd Place, Lakewood, Colo. 80228.View online memorial