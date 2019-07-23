SLATE, George Wyche, of Emporia, passed away July 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolphus Green Slate and Georgie Lee Slate; two brothers, Adolphus and Samuel Slate; and two sisters, Emma Lee and Rebecca Slate. He is survived by his wife, Edna, of 67 years; two sons, George Jr. (Kay), Jim (Linda); two daughters, Lynn (Howard Ellis) and Bettie (Barton Pasco); six grandchildren, Rebecca Ellis (Sean O'Connor), Katherine Ellis (D.J. Wilson), Stuart Ellis (Jennie), Denham and Cheves Pasco, and Taylor Slate; three great-grandchildren, Nathaniel and Madison Wilson, and Alexis Ellis. George graduated from Virginia Tech in 1950 and was a member of the Corps of Cadets. He also served in the U.S. Army at Officers Candidate School at Fort Knox, Ky. He began a successful career in establishing an insurance agency in Emporia with his business partner, Arthur Kreienbaum of 53 years. He was a financial advisor for Equitable Life Insurance Company and was a member of the Million Dollar Round Table for 18 years. He served his community for 31 years as a board member of Greensville Memorial Hospital and was active in the Ruritan and Hokie Club as well as Main Street United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends July 27, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Main Street United Methodist Church, 105 Church St., Emporia, Va. After the visitation, a memorial service will be held at 12 noon, followed by a reception in the church's social hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church or Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be made to www.echolsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial