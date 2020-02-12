SLATER, Barbara Elizabeth, 77, of Richmond, departed this life Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Slater Jr.; and parents, William L. and Ella Harris. She leaves cherished memories to her daughter, Pamela Johnson (Frankie); and sons, Eddie III and Jamal Slater; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; two devoted friends, Elmarie Trimiew and Charlotte Wilson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, and where family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 12 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at St. Peters Baptist Church, 2040 Mountain Rd. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.View online memorial
