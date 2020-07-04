SLATER, Derrick Wardell, 59, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Chippenham Hospital. He was born in Bastrop, Louisiana. The son of the late Elvira Quarrels and Hayward Hollins. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Poindexter; and their children, Maya, Jordan, Jarred, Jensen; and daughter, Marketta Parker; granddaughter, Raelynn Vertucci; mother-in-law, Mabel Poindexter (Patrick); sister-in-law, Audrey Poindexter; brother-in law, Patrick Poindexter II; brothers, Cedric Bernard (Grace) Slater, Darwin (Angela) Slater and Marvin Slater; sisters, Tammera, Mickie, Meiko Slater, Cassandra Mills, Dee Dee Kennedy and Kim Hollins; dear cousins, Iretha Slater Harris, Vivian Slater Fenison (Roger) and Brenda Slater Jones (James), Thomas Slater Jr.; and a host of friends and co-workers. The family will have a memorial service July 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. Rev. Dr. Ronald C. Taylor Sr. officiating. A Homecoming service will be held in Louisiana at a later date to rest with mother; aunt, Irene Slater Diamond; and great-grandmother, Fairinda Bell Slater. Condolences may be registered with www.Mimmsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
