SLATER, Rosalie, departed this life June 14, 2020. She is survived by her son, Herbert Allmon; daughter, Natasha Middleton-Tucker (Danny); six grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will be held from 12 to 8 p.m. on both Monday, June 22, 2020 and Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Police vehicle strikes protesters in Richmond
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers