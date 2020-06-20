SLATER, ROSALIE

SLATER, Rosalie, departed this life June 14, 2020. She is survived by her son, Herbert Allmon; daughter, Natasha Middleton-Tucker (Danny); six grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will be held from 12 to 8 p.m. on both Monday, June 22, 2020 and Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Funeral services will be private.

