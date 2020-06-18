SLAUGHTER, LYN "DINK"

SLAUGHTER, Lyn Burton "Dink," age 70, of Matoaca, Va., passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Linwood Andrew and Bettie Virginia Carpenter Slaughter; and a sister, Jeanette O. Tyler. He is survived by his children, Brandon Lyn Slaughter and Lynsey Slaughter Brubaker (Chad); a grandson, Stephen Chase Brubaker; his devoted partner, Barbara E. White; siblings, Dolly N. Crowder (Calvin), James R. "Bud" Beck, Jack M. Beck (Cindy), Betty S. Bower, Nancy S. Wall and Bonnie S. Perkinson; brother-in-law, Dean Tyler; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Dink served his country in the U.S. Army Reserve. He retired from VDOT after 20-plus years in various positions. Dink began working for the Colonial Heights Parks and Recreation department in the 1990s, supervising the adult softball leagues. In 2002, Dink was hired as a part-time groundskeeper in the parks division for the City of Colonial Heights. He was a valuable and active member of the Richmond Shag Club, Virginia Shagger's Hall of Fam and National Living Legends of Dance. Dink and his partner, Barbara, taught shag lessons for the club, the adult education program of Powhatan County and at numerous community and fundraising events. He was a favorite partner of the ladies of the RSC. He worked especially hard to raise funds for Camp Fantastic, a week-long summer camp for children with cancer or who were in remission for three years or less. Dink was a big Cavaliers sports fan and traveled to many football and basketball games. Go Hoos! He was a member of the Community Hunt club in Dinwiddie. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing, NASCAR (Go Den Den), dancing and spending time with his family. Dink made friends everywhere he went and his friends and family will miss him greatly. The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Western Heights Baptist Church, 24416 Cox Road, N. Dinwiddie, Va. 23803, followed by a funeral service 4 p.m. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Specialove at 117 Youth Development Court, Winchester, Va. 22602. Arrangements are by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory, Lawrenceville, Va. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Police vehicle strikes protesters in Richmond
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
RPD: Four guns seized, multiple people detained and one arrested after confrontation at Lee statue early Friday
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti