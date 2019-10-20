SLAUGHTER, PEGGY

SLAUGHTER, Peggy Louise, 84, of Kenbridge, Va., went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Richard Harvey Slaughter and Gladys Bishop Slaughter. She is survived by her sisters, Joan S. Kirk of Kenbridge and Rae Spence of Lawrenceville; devoted niece, Trudy Dunnigan (Mark); and devoted nephew, Randy Kirk (Wanda); and numerous other nieces and nephews. Peggy will always be remembered for her love of flowers, her artistic talents, her kind smile and big hugs. Peggy was a lifelong member of Perseverance Christian Church. The family will receive friends at the home at all times and at the Clarke Funeral Home in Kenbridge, on Monday, October 21, 2019, from 1 p.m. until start of services at 2 p.m. Interment to follow in the Perseverance Christian Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Perseverance Christian Church, P.O. Box 157, Dundas, Va. 23938. Online condolences may be sent at www.clarkefh.com.

