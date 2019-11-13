SLAUGHTER, ROY "SONNY" JR.

SLAUGHTER, Roy E. "Sonny" Jr., 88, of Sandston, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict and was a retired employee of AT&T. He loved hunting, fishing and gardening. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce W. Slaughter; and is survived by his children, Roy "Bo" Slaughter Jr. (Mary Catherine), Lynne Bew (Bubba), Donna Massey (Jesse), Bill Slaughter, Cindy Brown (John) and Jennifer Ellis, a granddaughter raised like a daughter; grandchildren, Buddy, Melissa, Robert, Amanda, Justin, Michael, Wendy, J.T. (a stepgrandson); eight great-grandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held Friday, November 15, at 1 p.m. at Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the SPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

