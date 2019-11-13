SLAUGHTER, ROY "SONNY" JR.

SLAUGHTER, Roy E. "Sonny" Jr., 88, of Sandston, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict and was a retired employee of AT&T. He loved hunting, fishing and gardening. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce W. Slaughter; and is survived by his children, Roy "Bo" Slaughter Jr. (Mary Catherine), Lynne Bew (Bubba), Donna Massey (Jesse), Bill Slaughter, Cindy Brown (John) and Jennifer Ellis, a granddaughter raised like a daughter; grandchildren, Buddy, Melissa, Robert, Amanda, Justin, Michael, Wendy, J.T. (a stepgrandson); eight great-grandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held Friday, November 15, at 1 p.m. at Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the SPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Church Hill's new grocery store has lost millions in 6 months, but owners are committed to 'the market with a mission'
-
'Nostalgia can drive people to be very nasty': Scuffletown Garden - the restaurant that opened in the Strawberry Street Café space - is closing
-
Cha Cha’s Southwest Kitchen & Bar in Shockoe Slip is closed
-
Updated: TWO Richmond restaurants named top sellers of PBR in the country
-
McKINNEY, SHENA
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN CEMETERY - Plots for sale. Section 8. Lot 103, Spaces 4, 5 & 6. $6,750. Call…
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - For sale Hillside Mausoleum, Tier A crypt 144, crypt front plaq…