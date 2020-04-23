SLAYBAUGH, ANGIE

SLAYBAUGH, Angie, 86, of Powhatan, was called home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 21, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Billy; daughter, Michelle Robbins (Ray); grandson, Ethan Rose; granddaughter, Kelley Loveluck (James); and two great-granddaughters, Hadleigh Rose and Harper Loveluck. Angie retired after a 36-year career with Dominion Resources and subsequently started a second career that lasted 24 years at Powhatan Family Physicians. Other than her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her true passions in life were reading and donating. Angie never met a charity or organization she would not support, particularly the local organizations. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Heart Association (www.heart.org). Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.

