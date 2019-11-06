SLEDD, Sherrin A., 82, of Glen Allen, went to be with the Lord November 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bill. Sherrin retired from Travelers Insurance Co. She loved bowling and playing golf. A memorial Mass will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Interment in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or a charity of your choice.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.