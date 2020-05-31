SLEET, Moneta John III, was born on February 3, 1987, in Newark, Delaware. He was the eldest of two children born to the union of Mary K. Grantham, originally of Richmond, Virginia and Gregory M. Sleet of Wilmington, Delaware. His sister, Kelsi M. Sleet, resides in Northampton, Massachusetts. Moneta was educated at Wilmington Friends School and graduated from Brandywine High School in 2005. Like his grandfather, Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer, Moneta Sleet Jr., young Moneta was drawn to photography, seemingly getting inspiration from his childhood trips with his granddad to the darkroom at the offices of Johnson Publishing Company in New York City. Whatever they created in that dark room, it stayed with Moneta throughout his life. In 2005, Moneta attended Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, where he studied applied physics. He was a unique and special person who possessed true and inspired talent for things both technical and creative. His passion for photography motivated him to submit an image for consideration by the editors of the Morehouse student literary magazine. The editors told Moneta that his submission was the first by a freshman to be selected for publication. His love and gift for building complex electronic devices such as stereo systems, his remarkable understanding of technology often seemed to compete with, yet inform and augment, his artistic side. Seemingly random things would often find their way home with Moneta because he had the vision to see what they could become. This capacity was reflected in Moneta's photography as well. He saw something striking in the everyday people and places he encountered, transforming the ordinary to the extraordinary. In 2009, Moneta transferred to the University of The Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where again his collection of work earned recognition and a substantial scholarship. Moneta's talent was palpable. His art spoke for him and it spoke once again when one of his images was selected as the lead photograph in one of the university's annual exhibits. Led by his passion for photography, in 2017 Moneta enrolled in The Watkins College of Art in Nashville, Tennessee, to study large format photography. Working with his cousin, art curator Tosha Grantham, Moneta launched his professional career as a photographer. His work was featured in exhibits and he was selling numbered prints of several of his images. It was all coming together for this talented and gifted young professional, but God had another plan. The death of this gifted and much-loved young man has caused overwhelming sadness, but, when thinking about Moneta, perhaps most important are the words so often used to describe him: gifted, kind, unique. Our dear Moneta will be missed from this earth missed by each of us who loved him so very, very much! In addition to his parents and sister; Moneta is survived by two aunts, Emmy Lou Wilson of Detroit, Michigan and Lisa Sleet, of Bay Shore, New York; two uncles, Milton Grantham and Timothy Grantham, both of Richmond, Virginia; as well as a host of cousins and many friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Moneta J. Sleet III Memorial Fund at the Delaware Community Foundation by going to the Foundation's website at www.delcf.org and clicking on the Giving Page for Moneta's fund. When conditions permit, the family plans to hold a celebration of Moneta's life.View online memorial
