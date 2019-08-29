SLEMAKER, Mark Stephen, died suddenly on June 25, 2019, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Alice; son, David (Jackie); precious granddaughters, Alex and Parker; sister, Bonnie Slemaker; brothers, Irwin and Phillip (Elaine); sister-in-law, Lisa Dolan (Kevin); sister-in-law, Connie Lancaster; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Doris. Many homes in the Richmond area are embellished with Mark's skill, art and talent in woodworking. He loved traveling with his wife and helping everyone he could. He was loved by all and was an angel on earth. His family will receive friends on September 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 9701 W. Providence Road, Richmond, Virginia. Please consider adopting a pet in Mark's honor.View online memorial