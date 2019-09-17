SLIPEK, Thomas Jackson, 61, of Cartersville, died September 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth Holden Slipek and Edwin John Slipek Sr. He is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth Tabb Pruitt and her husband, Frank, of McLean, Va. and Margaret Dillard Slipek of Alexandria, Va.; and three brothers, Edwin John Slipek Jr., Randall Holden Slipek and Stephen Lesa Slipek, all of Richmond. Jackson was a graduate of St. Christopher's School for Boys, Virginia Military Institute and received a Master in Business Administration from Marymount University. His working career began in the White House, followed by positions at the United States Department of Commerce, United Technologies Corporation and Sony. He capped his career as an import-export and compliance consultant at a firm he co-founded, Jackson-Meade, LLP. Jackson was intelligent, loyal, insightful, focused, energetic, imaginative, sympathetic, humorous and whimsical, all traits that he shared generously with his wide and diverse circle of friends. He was an avid swimmer and cultivated a deep interest in American and African-American history, popular and contemporary music and theater. Jackson was a member of the Cumberland County Democratic Committee and the Cumberland County Historical Society, active in the Trice's Lake community and sang in the choir of St. James Episcopal Church in Cartersville. His family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 22, at St. James Episcopal Church, 2287 Cartersville Rd., Cartersville, Va., followed by a reception. Interment in Hollywood Cemetery will be private. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. James Episcopal Church (Caira restoration fund).View online memorial