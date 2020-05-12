SLOMKA, Shirley Adams, 87, of Richmond, went to be with her Lord in His perfect timing on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020. Mrs. Slomka was a Richmond native. She lived in Florida for a brief time as a newlywed and then returned to Richmond to be near her family. She devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren and parents as a beautiful example of unconditional love. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 53 years, Edward W. Slomka; her parents, John and Frances Adams; and her sister, Judy Adams Martin. She is survived by daughters, Vicki Hardiman (Mike), Joni Crenshaw (Chris); grandchildren, Ryan Parker, Barrett Hardiman, Jordan Crenshaw, Court Crenshaw, Drew Hardiman, Wythe Hammill and Chandler Crenshaw; great-grandchildren, Jack, Heath, Bryce and Rhett Parker, Annella Hardiman and Ace Hammill. The family will have a private graveside service on Wednesday, May 13. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial
