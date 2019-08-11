SLONAKER, Ann Waller Jackson, of Richmond, was granted peace after a long struggle with illness on August 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ann Moody Jackson and Felix Cary Jackson. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Troy Kent Slonacker Jr.; and their three children, Troy Kent III, Susanah Fox Gates and Katherine Claiborne Sherman; as well as four grandchildren, Troy Hunter Bagley, Elizabeth Britton Bagley, Daniel West Sherman and Cary Hartley Sherman, on whom she doted with abandon; along with her brother, Felix Cary Jackson III. Ann was keenly interested in her family's history in Virginia and was a member the Jamestown Society and served as president of the Richmond, Virginia Chapter of the Colonial Dames XVII Century. A lifelong Episcopalian, Ann was baptized and confirmed at St. James Parish and was married, and raised all three children at All Saints on River Road. While at All Saints, she served on the Alter Guild and as a choir mother. In her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens. A special word of thanks is due to Cully, Nicole and Sasha for their excellent care and exceptional kindness. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 8787 River Road, Henrico, Va., 23229. There will be a reception at the church parish hall following the service. Afterwards, there will be a brief service at Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Music Education Fund.View online memorial