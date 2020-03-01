SLONE, Carl Johnson, born February 6, 1937, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on February 26, 2020, at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his father, Earnest Slone; mother, Elizabeth Adkins Slone; and brother, Bobby Slone. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Diane Rotella Slone. Carl is survived by his five children, Stephen A. Slone (Gisele), Marci S. Nichol (Brian), David Scott Slone, Shannon S. Crone (Michael) and Jennie Slone Haden; grandchildren, Kevin, Stephen, Kyle, Marie, Caroline, Matthew, Noah, Landon, Jacob, Isaiah and Eli; great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Cannon and Blake. Carl is also survived by his brothers, Eddie Slone and Allen Slone. Carl was born in Majestic, Ky., raised in Williamson, W.Va. and earned a basketball scholarship to the University of Richmond, where he played from 1957 to 1960. He was a high school and college basketball coach, ending his coaching career as the Head Men's Basketball Coach at the University of Richmond from 1974 to 1978. Carl went to work for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Virginia after coaching and retired as the Senior Vice-President of Sales in 1998. Carl was an amazing husband, loved and adored father and grandfather, great coach, friend and mentor to many. He was a great storyteller and will be sorely missed, but leaves us with great memories to cherish forever. Carl's children would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful doctors and nurses at Henrico Doctors' - Forest for their amazing and comforting care of Dad. We sincerely appreciate you. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Bliley's Central Chapel, 3801 August Avenue. The funeral will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059. Dr. Donald Runion officiating. Interment Mt. Vernon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.View online memorial
