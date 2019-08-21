SLUSHER, Martha Gouldin, a native of Caroline County and longtime resident of King George (White Hall Farm) and Fredericksburg, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Mrs. Slusher was a loving mother, wife, teacher, friend and gardener. Her laughter was infectious and her determined, independent spirit was an inspiration to all who knew her. Mrs. Slusher was the widow of William Lee Slusher, only son of the late Dr. and Mrs. Hamilton J. Slusher of Frederick, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Milton Gouldin of Milford. Upon graduation from Mary Washington College, Mrs. Slusher entered the teaching profession in Alexandria. She resided at White Hall in King George County, while raising her daughters. After her youngest daughter was of school age, she returned to the education field as a fourth grade teacher at Dahlgren School, Naval Support Facility, devoting 24 years at that location. After retiring from Dahlgren School, she continued to teach on a substitute basis in the Fredericksburg school system. Mrs. Slusher was an active member of the community, volunteering at Mary Washington Hospital until her 85th year and became a lifetime member of the Mary Washington Hospital Auxiliary. She was also a lifetime member of the Virginia Retired Teachers Association (VRTA) and the Fredericksburg Area Retired Teachers. While a resident of King George, she taught Sunday School at Potomac Baptist Church. As a dedicated member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church, she attended the Bethel Sunday School Class and served on the Visitation Committee for nursing home members. She also enjoyed the fellowship of Fairview Baptist Church and shared her cheerful voice in the Adult Senior Choir led by choir director, Willard Sawyer. Survivors include her three daughters, Virginia Lee Slusher of Virginia Beach, Martha Jeanne Slusher of Staunton and Ruth Anne Winstead, wife of the Rev. Thomas Winstead of Stafford; three grandchildren, Mary Ellen Winstead-Clunie (Ray), Hamilton Bentley Winstead and Josiah Darius Winstead; three sisters Jean Lynch, Linda Vinson and Louise Kegley, all of the Richmond area; nephew, John David Sinn and his wife, Katherine and daughter, Amanda Sinn, of Stafford; and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her six brothers, Thomas Milton, Francis, William, Richard, George and John Gouldin; sister, Dorothy Gouldin; and her twin sister, Mary Gobel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23, at Fredericksburg Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Haun officiating. A reception will follow at the church. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 23, in Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tommy Winstead officiating. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.View online memorial