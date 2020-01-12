SLUSSER, Richard Warren, age 74, of Richmond, Va., passed away on January 6, 2020. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and joined the United States Navy, where he served his full term. He returned to Morganton, N.C., to run the F.W. and Son Texaco with his father. Richard co-owned the Waynesboro Tire and Service in Waynesboro, Va. He worked for various Merchant's and Firestone stores until his retirement due to health issues. He met and married the love of his life in Roanoke, Va., where the real adventures of life began. Richard was preceded in death by both parents, Frank W. and Evelyn Slusser; as well as his older brother, Frank Slusser; parents-in-law, Joseph and Mildred Young; brothers-in-law, Allen Camden and Mark Young. He is survived by his loving wife, Julia Slusser; son, John Slusser (Lorelis); daughter, Rebecca Slusser (Bryan Cauthorne); grandchildren, Haven Cauthorne and Eva Luna Slusser; and sister, Nancy Clark. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Marion Slusser, Janet Camden, Edward Young (Mattie), Patsy Church (Tommy) and Charlie Young (Alana); and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at First English Evangelical Lutheran Church in Richmond, Va. A reception will immediately follow.View online memorial
