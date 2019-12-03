SLY, Gordon, 87, of Chester, Va., passed away on November 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Irene (2018). Gordon is survived by daughter, Rene DeSimone (Thomas); son, Eric Sly; and daughter, Adrienne Macri. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Alyssa and Lauren DeSimone, Isabella and Alex Macri; brother, Edward Sly; and sister, Margret Peterson. Gordon served in the Korean War. He held engineering degrees from the State University of New York and the New Jersey Institute of Technology. He studied art at Albright Art School. Gordon worked as an engineer for 27 years at Allied Chemical (Honeywell). Gordon loved golf, but his passion was painting. He was president of the Roxbury Art Association in New Jersey. He had exhibited in many shows in both New Jersey and Virginia. Gordon had won many awards for his paintings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23237. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.View online memorial