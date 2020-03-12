SMALL, Charles A., 82 of Lanexa, formerly of Chesterfield, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Leatha Small of Dillon, S.C. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 61 years, Elsa Ann Small of Lanexa. He is survived by his sisters, Ruby Small and Margaret Small Jacobs of Dillon, S.C.; sons, Eddie (Joan) of Lanexa and Buster (Debbie) of Chesterfield; daughter, Annette Knopp (Paul) of St. Cloud, Fla.; granddaughters, Nikki and Michelle Small; grandsons, Scott Small and Jason Wells, Justin and Perry Knopp; great-grandchildren and a large extended circle of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bensley Bermuda Rescue Squad Chester or Grace Hospice Williamsburg. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Rockahock Campground in Lanexa to celebrate the life of Charles A. Small. Condolences may be posted at www.vincentfh.com or Legacy.com.View online memorial
