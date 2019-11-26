SMALLWOOD, Berry Wayne, 71, of Cartersville. It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Berry on November 21, 2019. He was born January 1, 1948, to Anna Louise Buhl Smallwood and Harry Wright Smallwood, who preceded him in death. He was a retired mechanic for Smith's Transfer Trucking Co. He is survived by his daughter, Carrie Getz (Brian); and three grandchildren, Emilee Moore, Caleb Getz and Christian Getz; two sisters, Sharon Wilkins (Garnett) and Deborah Drummond; and brother, Jeffrey Smallwood (Janet); the mother of his daughter, Betty Jo Smallwood; and his longtime companion and recent caregiver, Jean Roberts. Berry was most proud of his genealogy research on the Buhl and Smallwood families. He was a longtime beekeeper, loved his dogs and his mules, hunting, bluegrass music, NASCAR, old western movies, his garden (especially tomatoes) and the mountains of West Virginia. He was an active member of the Virginia Draft Horse and Mule Association and the Virginia Percheron Association. Services will be held November 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Fairview Church of the Brethren, 484 Fairview Church Road, Timberville, Va. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Rt. 11 North, Harrisonburg, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Fairview Church of the Brethren or a charity of your choice. Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn is serving the family. www.dunkumfuneralhome.comView online memorial