SMALLWOOD, Yvonne Christine Farris, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born in Yukon, W. Va. on February 3, 1937 to the late Willie Russell Farris and Lydia Margaret Keene Farris, she was a graduate of Big Creek High School, worked at C & P Telephone as an operator, built boat fuses and raised crickets. Yvonne was a member of the New Highland Baptist Church and a past member of Ashcake Volunteer Rescue Squad, where she helped run bingo to raise money for new ambulances. She was a member of Lee-Davis High School Band Boosters, an avid baker and like the rest of her family, a proud fan of the Washington Redskins. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smallwood was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charlie Bill Smallwood Sr.; son-in-law, Gordon Velasco; daughter, Diana Dee Smallwood; brothers, Otis Franklin Farris, Albert Russell Farris and Ralph Douglas Farris; and her sisters, Ella Lou Tedesco and Ida Elizabeth Jackson. She is survived by her brother, Paul E. Farris (Sue) of Palaka, Fla.; her children, Deborah A. Velasco of Chesterfield, Dennis B. Smallwood (Denise) of Jacksonville, Fla., Donna C. Pollard (Robin) of Midlothian, Dolyn E. Smallwood and Charlie Bill Smallwood Jr., both of Mechanicsville; daughter-in-law, Liz Smallwood; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, as well as many other loving family and friends. Services, with a period of visitation an hour prior, will be held 12 noon Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Lucy Corr Foundation, 6800 Lucy Corr Blvd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.View online memorial
