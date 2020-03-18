SMILEK, Dr. Stephen William, 89, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully and went home to be with his wife, Peggy on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was a religious man devoted to his country, a loving husband, father of eight children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Air Force. Stephen worked as an oral surgeon for over 35 years at McGuire Veterans Hospital. Services will be private and interment will take place in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial
