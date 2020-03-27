SMILEY, Shirley. April 16, 1925 to March 25, 2020. Born in Detroit, Michigan, departed this life in Virginia. Widow of CW Smiley; mother of Gail Cole and Alan Smiley; grandmother of David Hagler III and Shaun Hagler; great-grandmother to five great-grandchildren. Small seeds grow into giants and continually reproduce more life. She was small in size but giant of heart. It's simply magic, mermaids become women or women become mermaids, the love of the ocean waves washes everything clean and new.View online memorial
