SMITH, ALAN, M.D.

SMITH, Alan Wayne, M.D., 71, of Moseley, Va., went to be with the Lord on February 3, 2020. He was born on April 14, 1948, in Washington, D.C., to the late Herschel L. and Ina M. Smith. He was raised in Temple Hills, Md., where he spent much of his youth involved in various sports and activities. In 10th grade, he met the love of his life, Gail, and they were married in 1968. Always a stellar student, he graduated from Carson-Newman College in 1970. After college, he attended George Washington University School of Medicine and graduated with his M.D. in 1974. He was especially proud of his election to Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. He completed his residency in pediatrics at Children's Hospital National Medical Center, and then embarked on a 37-year career as a successful and beloved pediatrician in Southern Maryland. In 2014, he retired to the Richmond area to be closer to family, especially his five loving grandchildren. He was a wonderful family man, and he always enjoyed spending time with Gail and their two children, Kristi and Matthew. Many happy memories were shared on family car trips or navigating the Potomac River in his power boat. He also had many friends with whom he could always share a good laugh or a good story. At the time of his passing, he was an active member of Winfree Memorial Baptist Church, where he took pride in teaching several of his grandchildren in vacation Bible school. He enjoyed golf, travel and playing the piano, as well as cards and various other games. He was an avid fan of all things Washington sports, especially the Nationals, Redskins and Wizards. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristi M. Smith; and his parents, Herschel L. and Ina M. Smith. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Gail M. (nee Parker); son, Dr. Matthew A. (Shelley); grandchildren, London, Sienna, Brady, Autumn and Kenley; brothers, Larry H. (Joy) and J. David (Leigh Ann); as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Winfree Memorial Baptist Church in Midlothian, Va., with interment to follow in Hollywood Cemetery, Richmond, Va. The family suggests contributions be made to the Rettsyndrome.org in honor of Kristi Smith or Winfree Memorial Baptist Church general fund.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ALAN SMITH, M.D. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.