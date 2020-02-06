SMITH, ALAN, M.D.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA, EAST CENTRAL VIRGINIA, EASTERN VIRGINIA, NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, AND SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA, AMELIA, CUMBERLAND, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN LOUISA, FLUVANNA, GOOCHLAND, POWHATAN, PRINCE EDWARD, WESTERN CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND), AND WESTERN LOUISA. IN EAST CENTRAL VIRGINIA, CHARLES CITY, EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN KING WILLIAM, EASTERN KING AND QUEEN, NEW KENT, RICHMOND, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN KING AND QUEEN, AND WESTMORELAND. IN EASTERN VIRGINIA, LANCASTER, MATHEWS, MIDDLESEX, AND NORTHUMBERLAND. IN NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, CAROLINE. IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, BRUNSWICK, DINWIDDIE, LUNENBURG, MECKLENBURG, NOTTOWAY, AND PRINCE GEORGE. IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA, GLOUCESTER, GREENSVILLE, JAMES CITY, SURRY, AND SUSSEX. * FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF RAINFALL WITH MODERATE TO HIGH RAINFALL RATES IS EXPECTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON INTO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING AND WILL LEAD TO CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FLOODING. RAINFALL TOTALS ARE EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 2.5 TO 3.5 INCHES THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * RAPID RISES ON RIVERS AND CREEKS ARE LIKELY, ALONG WITH FLOODING IN LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&