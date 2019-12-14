SMITH, Alan Wayne, 61, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on December 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph A. Smith Jr. He is survived by his mother, Jeanne Smith; and his longtime partner, Charlotte Smith. He is also survived by his sister, Janice Nault and her husband, James Nault; his niece, Candice Merrick and her children, Paige Merrick and Natalie Merrick. There will be a visitation at First Baptist Church, 401 N. 2nd Ave., Hopewell, Va. 23860, at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, with a memorial service immediately following at 11 a.m.View online memorial