SMITH, Alvin, 77, of Chesterfield, departed this life Saturday, February 8, 2020. He leaves cherished memories to his wife, Addie Smith; children, Gary (GlorYah) and Tyrone (Adrienne) Smith, LaVerne Brooks (Antonia); six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, two brothers, three sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at New Direction Evangelistic Church, 9101 Hull Street Road. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.View online memorial
