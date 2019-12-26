SMITH, Annie Penick, 82, of Sandston, departed this life Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She leaves cherished memories to her daughters, Annette Smith and Carleen Smith-Miller; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at March Funeral Home. Interment Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial
SMITH, ANNIE
To plant a tree in memory of ANNIE SMITH as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.