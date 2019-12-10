SMITH, Barbara Lloyd, 77, of Gloucester, went to be with the Lord on December 7, 2019. She was born in Short Pump, Virginia and was preceded in death by her parents, Noel D. and Edna B. Lloyd. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 61 years, Gordon W. Smith; her daughter, Dotti S. Brown (Rick); her grandchildren, Kelley Owens (Adam) and Conner Brown (Carleigh); four great-grandchildren; and her brother, N.D. Lloyd Jr. (Doug). Barbara led an active and full life making her priority her family. She was active in her church, Olive Branch United Methodist Church and supported many other ministries over the years. Barbara retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch after a long career. She was instrumental in the National Spelling Bee, being affectionately known as the "Queen Bee." The family will receive friends 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, at Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, 7192 Main Street, Gloucester, Virginia 23061, where her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gloucester Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 1417, Gloucester, Virginia 23061 or the Building Fund at Olive Branch United Methodist Church, 1240 Harcum Road, Gloucester, Virginia 23061. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory are in charge of arrangements.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Richmond Pitmaster Tuffy Stone and co. taking over Westover Hills coffee shop to open The Westover restaurant
-
Richmond firefighter slain in Hopewell was not intended target and was shielding her child from gunfire
-
Pink Flamingo restaurant is now open in former Pasture space
-
Richmond Tacky Lights List 2019