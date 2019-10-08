SMITH, Barbara, 74, of Louisa, passed away October 7, 2019. She is survived by her children, Andrew (Joyce), Michael (Angie), Robbie, Tony (Amy) Clough, daughter, Cindy (Bobby) Knighton; sister, Ann (Joe) Hester; companion, Lee Bond; along with six grandchildren. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 6 to 8 pm. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., both at Dogwood Baptist Church, Mineral, Va. Interment in church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Massey Cancer Center. Arrangements made by Richmond Coach & Mortuary Service.View online memorial