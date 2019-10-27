SMITH, Bernard "Timmy," of Richmond, owner of B&C Trucking, passed on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 31, 1 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Va. 23224.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.