SMITH, Bernard "Timmy," of Richmond, owner of B&C Trucking, passed on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 31, 1 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Va. 23224.View online memorial
