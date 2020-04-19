SMITH, Bernice M., 97, died peacefully of advanced age on April 7, 2020, near her daughter, Sandy Smith Brooks in Midlothian, Virginia. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1922 to the late Alice and Peter Tiedemann, she moved to Amityville, Long Island for sixth grade, where she met Samuel E. Smith, married him in 1943, built a house by hand and celebrated 62 good years. Bernice retired from the Amityville district principal's office. They moved to Florida, where she worked as assistant to the town manager. One of her favorite things was to buy books for the library and read them first. In 17 years of retirement, they traveled in the United States and Europe. Bernice was a volunteer at the Japanese gardens and art museum, Morikami. After Sam died, she moved closer to Sandy and husband, Buck, whose "southern accent" sometimes made him hard to understand to a Yankee. Bernice loved chocolate, shrimp scampi, reading, museums, crosswords, theater, music. She was talented with writing, knitting, crocheting, Bunka embroidery, sewing. The Lutheran church was a big part of her life. She is survived by Sandy; her green grandbirds, Junior and Schnitzel; nephews, Donnie Wales of Kansas and Warren Smith of Florida; and caregivers/almost daughters, Valerie Robinson and Cassandra Green from Home Instead. Bernie's family sends thank yous to the wonderful people at Brandermill Woods Independent and Healthcare for loving her as they did. Ascend Hospice provided comfort. "Mom, you get the biggest gold star for everything you did to raise me." Condolences can be sent to Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield, Va. 23832.View online memorial
