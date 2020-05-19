SMITH, Beverly Kimball, 87, went to her heavenly home on May 15, 2020. She is survived by sons, John (Dorothy), David, Mark (Angela); grandchildren, Evan, Jacob, Daniel (their mother, Lisa), Sara, Logan, Hannah, Andrew, Christy (Kenny); great-grandchildren, Amanda, Amberleigh, Kalli, Kalvin, Ada Jane; brother, Jack; sister, Glenda; and many extended family members and special friends. She was born and raised in South Dakota, then settled in Hopewell after serving in the Air Force. She later moved to Chesterfield with family. She was an active member of Kingsland Baptist Church, was an avid cross-stitcher and loved to read. Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Chesterfield Food Bank. Condolences can be made at www.lastingmemories.com/memorial/beverly-kimball-smith.View online memorial
