SMITH, CAROL "SMITTY"

SMITH, Carol A. "Smitty," of Hanover, Virginia, departed this life June 14, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife, Symeanar D. Smith; son, Brian Smith (Antoinette); six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, one stepdaughter, two stepgrandchildren, three brothers, two sisters-in-law, six brothers-in-law, two aunts, one uncle, and a host of other relatives and friends. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Sunday, June 21, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be private. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial
