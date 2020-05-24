SMITH, Carolyn "Lyn" Weatherford, 71, of Northumberland County, formerly of Bon Air, passed away on May 5, 2020. With grace, strength, dignity and determination, she battled Stage 3C Ovarian cancer for 8.5 years and two types of brain cancers for 21 months. Lyn was born on November 11, 1948. She graduated from George Wythe High School in 1966 and from Westhampton College in 1971. As a homemaker, she enjoyed gardening, decorating and precious time with her children, grandchildren, other family and friends. Lyn is survived by her beloved husband, A. Whitfield Smith Jr.; her mother, Carolyn R. Weatherford; her three children, Elizabeth Burke (Patrick) of Midlothian, Gray Smith (Shelly) of Powhatan and Christian Smith of Brooklyn, N.Y. Also surviving are five precious grandchildren. Lyn and our entire family were, and continue to be, so appreciative and thankful to the physicians, nurses and staffs at Bay Internists, Commonwealth Gynecologic Oncology, the Cullather Center, Hospice of Virginia, Neurosurgical Associates, Radiation Oncology Associates, St. Mary's 6th Floor Oncology Unit and St. Mary's Outpatient Infusion Center for their wonderful care, compassion and support. A private service followed by a visitation/reception for family and friends will be held on a later date due to current COVID-19 protocols. For all wishing to attend, an announced future date will be made at the time when "normal and comfortable" gatherings of this type can be done. Memorial donations may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, N.Y. 10122 or to a charity of your choice.View online memorial
