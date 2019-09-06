SMITH, CHARLES "BILLY"

SMITH, Charles William "Billy," loving husband, brother, uncle, stepfather, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, went peacefully home to the Lord on September 4, 2019. He was born April 4, 1931. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Estelle Smith; and sister, Frances Mann. He leaves behind Peggy Smith, his wife of 38 years; brother, Tom Smith (Barry); nieces, nephews, stepchildren, grandchildren and lots of friends. Billy was a University of Richmond alumnus, served his country proudly in the Korean War and retired as a postal carrier after 32 years. He will be missed at Hardee's on Tuesday nights, where he and his friends played music for everyone. His family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 8, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, September 9, at Centenary United Methodist Church Cemetery, 11211 Beaver Bridge Rd., Chesterfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association or the American Lung Association.View online memorial