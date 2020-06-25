SMITH, Doris L., 66, of Richmond, died April 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Revel Taylor and Ruby Jones Taylor. Surviving are her daughter, Letisia M. Jackson (James); sons, Alexander and Arthur Smith; five sisters, Joyce Houghton, Cynthia Taylor, Debra Cain (William), Karen Barksdale and Willette Bryant (Dennis); uncles, Fred Jones (Celeste) and Milton Courts (Valesta); aunts, Edna Jones, Valerie Fuller and Dorothy Johnson; great-aunt, Marie Williamson; one grandson; a close cousin, Lydia Durham; other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Pastor Joseph E. Arnstrong III officiating. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd.View online memorial
