SMITH, Dorothea Carol, 70, of Chester, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. Born August 19, 1949, she was the daughter of the late James H. and Marilyn G. Barrett; and was also preceded in death by her brother, James Henry Barrett Jr. Dorothea cherished every moment she had with her family and spent her life making sure they were all taken care of. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, James Louis Smith Jr.; four children, Diane Carol Oglesby and husband, Joe, Kenneth Wayne Manning and wife, Dawn, Beverly Ann Smith and husband, Greg Joseph, Michael Kevin Smith and wife, Tanya; 16 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Brenda Joyce Carroll and husband, Mike, Theresa Ann Cook and husband, Bud, Marilyn Darlene Bishop and husband, Gil, Timothy Mark Barrett; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members. A live webcast of her funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020, on her webpage at www.jtmorriss.com. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
