SMITH, DOROTHY

SMITH, Mrs. Dorothy S., age 96, of Chase City, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Smith; her sisters, Ruby, Marjorie, Lenora, Annie B.; and her brother, Frank. She is survived by three sons, John F. (Debra) of Richmond, Va., Marvin L. (Gerri) of Richmond, Va. and Milton T. (Renee) of Silver Spring, Md. and Cincinnati, Ohio; five grandchildren, Frankie (Nikki), Derek, Tanya, Melanie and Meredith (David); eight great-grandchildren, Charee, Taryn, Tyler, Cydney, Chandler, J-Lyne, Alexia and Montrey; four great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at Giles-Harris Funeral Home, 1304 N. Main Street, Chase City, Va. 23924. A viewing and visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Bluestone Baptist Church, 8708 Trottinridge Road, Skipwith, Va. 23968 and where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Rev. Lawrence T. Wilkerson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.harrisfhc.com.View online memorial
