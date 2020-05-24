SMITH, Eddie L. Jr., 72, of Memphis, Tenn., died April 14, 2020, due to cancer. He was preceded in death by parents, Eddie Smith Sr. and Lula White; his wife, Christine Johnson-Smith; and his brothers, Willie Smith and Bobby Smith. Eddie is survived by his children, Joi Neal (Lamont) and Jonathan Smith (Kristy); a stepdaughter, Christie Johnson; a stepmother, Susan Smith; an aunt, Ventriss Tipton; an uncle, James (Ernestine) White; a sister-in-law, Thelma Smith; four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Eddie was a 1971 graduate of Hampton University and previously worked at Virginia Union University and the City of Richmond. A memorial service is on hold until social distancing measures have eased. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
