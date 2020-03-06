SMITH, EDMUND "SMITTY" SR.

SMITH, Edmund "Smitty" L. Sr., age 68, of Richmond, departed this life on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Solomon and Mary Smith; and maternal grandparents, Edward and Mary Tyler. He was the son of the late Edmund Smith and Erma S. Williams. Edmund is survived by his beloved wife, Vernetta K. Smith; two children, Edmund L. Smith (Tia) and Catherine Andrews; four grandchildren, Tatiana, Alexis, Emoni and Edmund; sister, Karen S. Brown (Bernard) and their daughter, Kimberly; as well as many cousins, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m. at Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2705 Hartman Street, Richmond, Va. 23223.View online memorial
