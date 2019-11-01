SMITH, EDWARD "DICK"

SMITH, Edward W. "Dick," 85, of Caret, transitioned from labor to reward on October 26, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of nearly 63 years, Estelle Smith; one son, Myron Eugene Smith; one daughter, Sharon Smith Saunders; three granddaughters, Demetria Smith, Myra Smith and Taylor Saunders; two great-granddaughters, Kyra Martin and Lilly Smith; three brothers, Reverend Everett R. Gray Sr. (Marjorie), Wayne Gray (Wealtha) and Gene Gray; one sister, Diane Gray; one brother-in-law, James Allen Taylor; one sister-in-law, Ellen Gray; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The viewing will be held on Friday, November 1, from 12 to 4 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1404 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock, and will continue from 5 to 7 p.m. at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 488 Warings Mill Rd., Caret, Va. 22436. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 11 a.m. in the Essex High School Auditorium, 833 High School Circle, Tappahannock, Va. 22560. Reverend Lester Harvey, Pastor of New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, will officiate. The interment will be in the New Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com.View online memorial
