SMITH, Eleanor Attkisson Dare, 93, of Ashland, died suddenly on August 5, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Blanche Attkisson; as well as siblings, Robert, Elizabeth and Doris. She was also predeceased by her loving husband, James W. Smith Jr.; and her son, James W. Smith III. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Smith Cheesman and her husband, Paul; daughter-in-law, Ruth Durham Smith; two granddaughters, Courtney Smith Morgan (Brian) and Ashley Smith Higginson (Todd); three grandsons, Jason Wayne Smith (Glynda), Robert Travis Smith (Sarah) and Andrew Durham Smith (Cameron). Also surviving her are great-grandchildren, Kyle and Natalie Higginson, Logan and Liam Smith, Emerson, Sadie, Macey and Sawyer Smith, Hayden, Campbell, and Elijah Smith as well as Brody Andrews. Also surviving are her bonus grandchildren, Paul Edward Cheesman III (Heather), Deborah Cheesman Doyle (Jim), Alison Cheesman Ward (Michael); and great-grandchildren, Alex and Brandon Cheesman, Hunter and Peyton Doyle and Michaela and Watts Ward. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Peggy Burch (Jack); as well as two loving nephews, Douglas Hall (Annie Laura) and Watson Hall (Ruth). During World War II, she proudly worked as a Parachute Inspector at the Crawford Defense plant, while her husband served in the European Theater. She vividly remembered the day it was announced on loud speaker that the war was over. When that was announced, all machinery fell silent and workers were sent home immediately. Mrs. Smith served as president of the Hanover County Home Demonstration Club and also as president of Henry Clay Woman's Club. She was a dedicated longstanding member of First Baptist Church, Ashland, serving as deacon and in many church leadership roles. The family will receive friends Monday, August 12, 2019, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Ashland, 800 Thompson Street, Ashland, Va. 23005. The service will be held at 1:30 p.m., reception to follow. Interment will be private. Eleanor's greatest joy in life was being a wife, mother, Granny and great-Granny. She was a strong Christian lady who prayed fervently and loved all people, especially children. Thanks and love to the residents and volunteers at Hanover Manor Assisted Living; your friendships were a vital part of each day. Special thanks to all of the staff members at Hanover Manor. The ways you served her, loved her and made her feel at home were extremely meaningful to her and our entire family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, Tenn. 38105.View online memorial