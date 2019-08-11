SMITH, Elizabeth "Betty" Mary Banks, passed away peacefully at home in Midlothian on August 5, 2019. She was born in Elmira, N.Y. in 1924. Betty was predeceased by her parents, Frank Watson Banks and Elizabeth Mary McLaughlin Banks; husband, Charles Smith; her brother, James; her sister, Joan; son, Richard; and beloved nephew, Joseph. Betty is survived by her son, Lawrence Reed (Marcia); daughter, Patricia Boland; grandson, Kristoffer Reed (Asia); great-grandsons, Adam and Aaron, brother-in-law, Dick Fusare; and beloved nieces, Lori, Kate, Cindy and their families. Betty is also survived by family members, Kathy, Bob, Nathaniel and Diante Russ and Michele Boland. Betty was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, grandma and aunt. A longtime dog owner, she fell in love with her furry grandcats, especially Renee, who kept vigil at her bedside during Betty's last days. The family wishes to thank her devoted caretaker, Lynn, who filled Betty's last months with cheer and laughter and the wonderful staff at the Bon Secours Hospice House. Further acknowledgement is made to the many friends who helped care for Betty and supported her daughter. Betty enjoyed a last outing of her favorite hobby, playing slot machines, the day she fell ill. She enjoyed her travels to the Caribbean, London, Paris and Ireland. She loved to visit her sister, Joan and family in California. She and Joan were notorious for their partying and hijinks. Betty also enjoyed family gatherings at Keuka Lake and visiting back home in East Aurora, where she had been the village court clerk for over 40 years. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Internment in Oakwood Cemetery in East Aurora at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Betty's memory to the Richmond Animal League or Side by Side of Richmond, the latter of which she was a longtime supporter.View online memorial