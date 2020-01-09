SMITH, Elizabeth W., 87, formerly of Ashland, Va. (Brown Grove Community), departed this life January 4, 2020. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Friday, January 10, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and where the family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, January 11, 11 a.m. at Brown Grove Baptist Church, 9328 Ashcake Rd., Ashland, Va. Interment Signal Hill Memorial Park. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial
