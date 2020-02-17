SMITH, Ernest, 87, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Smith; mother, Marie Morton; and brother, Thomas Smith. He leaves cherished memories to a host of loving family members and friends, among them a devoted nephew, Charles Smith; great-nephew, Kenneth Watkins (Stephanie); and sister-in-law, Hortense Smith. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Riverview Cemetery.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Henrico makes way for revival of Virginia Center Commons, new construction at Azalea Mall site
-
Tom Leonard's Farmer's Market near Short Pump planning to expand, nearly doubling in size
-
Cluster of sharks in one spot off Carolinas coast grows more intense, and mysterious
-
Southern Kitchen restaurant in Jackson Ward on 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back'
-
Jennifer King, set to join Redskins staff, will be NFL's first African American female coach