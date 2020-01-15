SMITH, Ethel "Wray" Floyd, 91, of Chester, Va., passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Louise Floyd; brother, Fred Floyd; granddaughter, Amanda Bienvenu. Wray is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, William "Tom" Smith Jr.; children, Joe Smith, Jay Smith, Jill Bienvenu, Jessica Tyler (Patrick); grandchildren, Logan Moore, Mitchell Moore, Brady Tyler, Jason Smith and Matthew Bienvenu; sisters, Sarah Holder and Barbara Hampton. A graveside service will be held, 2 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, with Dr. Ivan Perkinson officiating. The family is being served by J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home of Chester, Va. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
