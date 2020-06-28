SMITH, Frederick Earl Jr., passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020, of natural causes at the age of 84. Fred grew up in Savannah, Georgia, graduated from Savannah High School and went on to earn his Industrial Engineering degree from Georgia Tech in 1958. He was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, the ANAK Society and was the editor of the Georgia Tech Annual in 1958. In high school and college, he was a member of the ROTC and upon graduation he served in the Navy, where he was an artillery instructor, earning the rank of Lieutenant, JG. He obtained his master's of commerce degree from the University of Richmond. Fred had a 40-year long career in the Flexible Packaging Division of Reynolds Metals Company in Richmond, Va. and in Louisville, Ky. He retired in 2000, leaving behind many great memories and great friends. Fred was a loving father who was involved in YMCA Indian Guides; a Den Chief for Webelos; and a Scoutmaster for Troop 869 at Salisbury Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed hiking and camping and was proud of his two sons who earned the highest rank of Eagle Scout. He was constantly active in the community, and was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Midlothian for 31 years and later a member of the Kiwanis Club of Midlothian-Chesterfield. He enjoyed volunteering at golf tournaments, casino nights and various fundraisers to financially support their wonderful children's projects. An active member of Bon Air United Methodist Church for 46 years, he enjoyed bible studies, men's choir and volunteering with United Methodist Men. He'll be remembered by his family and friends for his dry wit, his kind heart and his ever-present smile. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice Inez and Frederick E. Smith Sr.; his sisters, Anita S. Davis and Carolyn S. Duncan. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Constance L. Smith; his two sons, Lewis Gregory Smith and Stephen Bradly Smith (Kelly); and his delightful granddaughter, Beatrice; his sisters, Janes S. Smith, Linda S. Werntz (Gilly), Barbara S. Mordecai (Billy); and one brother, John Y. Smith (Martha). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to organizations close to Fred's heart: The Boy Scouts of America, donations.scouting.org, Kiwanis Club of Midlothian-Chesterfield, P.O. Box 791, Midlothian, Va. 23113, Bon Air United Methodist Church, bonairumc.org. Online condolences may be made at blileys.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia will move to Phase Three on July 1
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days