SMITH, Garrison Cayne. On Friday, June 26, 2020 our beloved son, Garrison Cayne Smith, 26, unexpectedly passed away from causes yet to be determined.Garrison left behind a family that loved him endlessly, Brent and Cinda (Petree); his favorite little sister, Gabrielle; and his good boy, Ike, who always was over the moon to see him and shower him with sloppy licks and swift tail wags. It is cliche, but to know Garrison was to love him, he had this magical energy - that when he walked into a room it would be instantly brighter, his quick wit, silly sense of humor and his ability to laugh so freely was infectious and contagious making all of those around him happy. Garrison had the best laugh, he would throw his head back and put his hand across his chest as if he had to hold himself down, then he would settle into the most beautiful smile that consumed his whole face when he smiled his heart was glowing and everyone fortunate enough to be in his presence felt that and he filled the room with love, laughter and joy. If every person who had the honor of meeting him, and there were many given he didn't know a stranger, would live as Garrison did by loving freely, laughing often and being a friend to all - the world would be a more beautiful place. Until we get to hold you again son, we wish for you that the Chipotle bowls and sushi rolls are all you can eat, along with an endless supply of wild berry Skittles, Reese's eggs and Nutty Buddy bars. Oh, and that you have unlimited access to the gym so you can stay in shape for the ladies. A private service was held at Richmond Crematory. A memorial celebration for Garrison will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please share your photos and memories of how Garrison touched your life by using the hashtag #GarrisonCayneSmith on IG and/or FB.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Dominion cancels Atlantic Coast Pipeline, sells natural gas transmission business
-
Stonewall Jackson's great-great-grandson: 'I'm very much cheering on from afar'
-
At Second Amendment rally outside Capitol, a wide variety of causes emerge
-
WATCH NOW: Anti-eviction protest ends with arrests, window smashed at downtown Richmond courthouse
-
Williams: The fall of Stonewall Jackson is just a start. Let's start building a city we can be proud of.